Home and Leisure Show celebrates its 20th birthday in style

The Star Media Home & Leisure Show promises to be the best yet.

Celebrating its 20th year of supporting local businesses, the event has an extra special flavour this time around with a unique tasting corner.

Event manager Vanessa Fleming is super-enthused about the new addition, which reflects the importance of leisure in people’s lives these days.

“There will be a wide range of food and drink products to sample, which people can then go home and recreate in their own kitchens,” she says.

And with the latest in kitchen innovations and products on display, it’s a chance to get creative in all aspects of life.

Said Star Media chief executive Steve McCaughan: “I am very excited about the new elements we have introduced with the addition of our free taste section, new glossy Home and Leisure magazine, plus fantastic prizes to be won.”

Seminars are held throughout each of the three days and feature everything from starting a renovation through to the design and decoration stage.

A hot topic this year is water, with multiple water filtration systems being exhibited at the show, along with spa pools

and the best in heating technology.

“This show is designed to inspire people with the latest in home and lifestyle technology,” says Ms Fleming.

Fact box:

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show is on this weekend at Horncastle Arena Friday, June 29 – Sunday, July 1, 10am-5pm.

Tickets: Online $6, at the door $8, children U12 Free

Prizes to be won:

Robham Kitchen Range hood value $2499, Scenic Hotel Circle weekend getaway, Resene $500 voucher, Aqua Filter Chlorine Removal system worth $525, Armstrong Motor Group winter weekend getaway, Plus show specials, seminars and giveaways!