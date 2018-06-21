Historic eastern landmark could be floodlit

The iconic New Brighton clock tower could be floodlit.

The city council is investigating the possibility of illuminating the historical landmark built in the 1930s.

The idea was suggested at a Coastal­-Burwood Community Board meeting by its chairwoman Kim Money. She said it would be nice to give the clock tower “some life in the evening” and it is a good opportunity to do it while the tower is being upgraded.

“Lighting can just enliven and make really beautiful statements of pieces,” she said. The city council started work on earthquake and historical damage repairs of the clock tower last month. They are expected to be completed by September.

City council staff are also following up on controlling weeds growing through the tiles under the scaffolding surrounding the tower.

