Heavy rain causes road closures

Heavy rain in Christchurch has caused some road closures, surface flooding and a slip.
Goughs Bay Rd, near Akaroa, has closed due to a slip. Claredon Tce between Opawa Rd and Sheldon St has closed, as has Maces Rd at the intersection with Taurus and Ruru Rds.
Roads with surface flooding:
- Avonside Dr – between Wainoni Rd and Kerrs Rd flooding signs out
- Aynsley Tce – #47 – #59 – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
- Breezes Rd /Hampshire St – flooding signs out
- 425 Cashmere Rd – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
- Factory Rd / Cleland St – flooding signs out
- Hoon Hay Valley Rd – at Cashmere Rd – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
- Lyttelton St – at Rose St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
- Main North Rd / Empire Rd – flooding signs out
- Pages Rd – at Anzac Dr – flooding westbound blocking left turn pocked and left straight lane
- Raleigh St / Newmark St – flooding signs out
- Richardson Tce – between Opawa Rd and Sullivan St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
An expected 22.1mm of rain is expected today, according to the MetService.