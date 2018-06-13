Heavy rain causes road closures

Heavy rain in Christchurch has caused some road closures, surface flooding and a slip.

Goughs Bay Rd, near Akaroa, has closed due to a slip. Claredon Tce between Opawa Rd and Sheldon St has closed, as has Maces Rd at the intersection with Taurus and Ruru Rds.

Roads with surface flooding:

Avonside Dr – between Wainoni Rd and Kerrs Rd flooding signs out

Aynsley Tce – #47 – #59 – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

Breezes Rd /Hampshire St – flooding signs out

425 Cashmere Rd – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

Factory Rd / Cleland St – flooding signs out

Hoon Hay Valley Rd – at Cashmere Rd – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

Lyttelton St – at Rose St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

Main North Rd / Empire Rd – flooding signs out

Pages Rd – at Anzac Dr – flooding westbound blocking left turn pocked and left straight lane

Raleigh St / Newmark St – flooding signs out

Richardson Tce – between Opawa Rd and Sullivan St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

An expected 22.1mm of rain is expected today, according to the MetService.