Heavy rain causes road closures

By
Star.kiwi reporter
-

Heavy rain in Christchurch has caused some road closures, surface flooding and a slip.

Goughs Bay Rd, near Akaroa, has closed due to a slip. Claredon Tce between Opawa Rd and Sheldon St has closed, as has Maces Rd at the intersection with Taurus and Ruru Rds.

Roads with surface flooding:

  • Avonside Dr – between Wainoni Rd and Kerrs Rd flooding signs out
  • Aynsley Tce – #47 – #59 – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
  • Breezes Rd /Hampshire St – flooding signs out
  • 425 Cashmere Rd – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
  • Factory Rd / Cleland St – flooding signs out
  • Hoon Hay Valley Rd – at Cashmere Rd – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
  • Lyttelton St – at Rose St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.
  • Main North Rd / Empire Rd – flooding signs out
  • Pages Rd – at Anzac Dr – flooding westbound blocking left turn pocked and left straight lane
  • Raleigh St / Newmark St – flooding signs out
  • Richardson Tce – between Opawa Rd and Sullivan St – flooding signs out – some surface flooding being monitored throughout the day.

An expected 22.1mm of rain is expected today, according to the MetService.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comment