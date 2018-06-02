Have you prepared for another big quake?

Cantabrians have become complacent over being prepared for another big disaster.

Civil Defence has released its latest survey on how ready we are if another big natural disaster strikes.

And it doesn’t make overly good reading.

The results show 47 per cent of Christchurch households have enough water stored, compared to 79 per cent in 2011.

Overall 12 per cent of Cantabrians surveyed said they feel “very well” prepared, compared to 31 per cent in 2011.

And those who consider being prepared “very important” has dropped since 2011 from 76 per cent to 65 per cent.

The result has left the Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group “surprised” and “a bit disappointed,” welfare manager Jessica Petersen said. Ms Petersen said as time moves on from major emergency events like 2010 and 2011 people become less prepared. She said new residents moving to the city also has an impact on figures.

Psychologist John McClure said people become “complacent” as their “sense of risk” fades.

“If people had not been harmed or directly affected, memory tends to fade . . . but being prepared is very important, you never know what might happen and when.”

However, both said there was more that could be done to improve awareness.

“One thing that might help is an annual event, a bit like when you’re encouraged to change your smoke alarms during daylight saving,” Prof McClure said.

He said another way would be through Government legislation.

“It applies to building standards, but not emergency kits. Building standards are more immediately important, but these other things could also be saving lives.”

Civil Defence has launched the ‘Never Happens? Happens’ campaign to get preparedness back on people’s radars.

“We want people to talk to each other – family, friends, workplaces, community – and consider different situations they might face and develop a plan for them,” Ms Petersen said.

She said people needed to be thinking long term. It comes at the same time as the release of the ProjectAF8 report. ProjectAF8 lays out what would happen in the South Island in the event of a magnitude 8 earthquake from the Alpine Fault. On average there is a quake from the fault every 300 years, the last in 1717.

FAST FACTS

•98 per cent said earthquakes are the most likely disaster to affect Canterbury

•76 per cent said earthquakes were of most concern

•47 per cent said they have enough water stored to last three days, while 92 per cent had enough food

•49 per cent said they have taken steps to prepare for a disaster

•However, only 12 per cent said they feel “very well” prepared for a disaster