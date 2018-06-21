Halswell handballer off to World Champs

Halswell’s Willy Silcock will be part of the New Zealand team heading to the beach handball world championships in Russia next month.

The 27-year-old is one of two Cantabrians in the squad which will compete in the top flight tournament for the first time.

Spreydon’s Peter Ellis will also be part of the squad after they received the lone wildcard spot in the 32-team tournament which will be played from July 24-29.

It will be the first time New Zealand has been at a major international beach handball event and while they have no expectations, they aren’t going over there to be easy-beats.

“We aren’t sure what to expect, but that goes for our opposition as well,” Silcock said.

New Zealand will be in a pool with Spain, Hungary and Vietnam.

Spain is seeded fourth, Hungary sixth and Vietnam 10th.

Silcock said two victories could see them really push for a play-off spot and he thought Vietnam and Hungary were two games worth targeting.

Silcock and Ellis train together three times a week, but with the other eight national team members based in the North Island, time as a squad is rare.

Silcock said he fell in love with the game while at St Bede’s College.

“For me, I loved the athleticim required and the explosiveness of the movement. It has very similar rules to water polo and New Zealand is more competitive in the beach format.”

The team will have a five-day training camp in Belgrade, Serbia, prior to the tournament in an effort to adjust to conditions and form some continuity as a team.