Governor General helps open new performing arts centre

With the help of the governor-general, Christchurch Girls’ High School officially opened its new performing arts centre on Friday.

Dame Patsy Reddy unveiled the plaque for the centre with head girl Stephanie Lester and principal Pauline Duthie.

The school’s previous auditorium was built in 1986, when the school moved to its current Maitai St location from Cranmer Square. It was damaged beyond repair in the earthquakes.

The new centre has an auditorium, drama studios, solo and ensemble music practice rooms, a photography studio and classrooms.

It will be used as a classroom by art, drama and music students.

Mrs Duthie said opening the centre demonstrated the positive progress that has been made since the earthquakes.

“Significant repairs to other building will continue over the next few years,” she said.