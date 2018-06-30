Golf club’s unwanted water feature to be fixed

A problematic drain causing parts of New Brighton’s Rawhiti Golf Club to become waterlogged will get fixed.

The golf club has been left optimistic after a meeting with city council staff recently to have action taken over the flood-prone Rawhiti Drain.

The drain is designed to take any overflow of water from the surrounding North Beach suburb into the river.

It runs from the Grantley St end of the golf course, through to Keyes Rd before a pipe takes the excess water into the Avon River.

The club first approached the city council over the issue about a year ago.

City council’s land drainage manager Keith Davison said the drain will have some minor re­grading where necessary.

Work will begin over the next couple of months.

A small excavator will form the bottom of the drain so surface water runs downhill as designed.

Mr Davison said a field tile line running under the drain’s channel will be cleaned of silt and most likely checked for any damage. He said the drain is not the only problem causing the flooding.

“Local groundwater is elevated, this was caused by the preceding years’ higher than average rainfall,” Mr Davison said.

City council staff suspect there had also been post-earthquake ground settlement which causes surface water to pond in different areas.

The golf club’s president Leon Zilinskas said it was a positive outcome and was pleased the city council was going to do something about it.