Global look at city’s water

The city council has set its sights globally in its bid to fix the city’s water supply.

A report has been commissioned by experts in water supply chlorination in the Netherlands, with a draft report already in council possession.

“The council is looking to learn from international examples of metropolitan water supplies, from secure groundwater sources, without chlorination,” water supply improvements programme manager Helen Beaumont said.

“The focus was on the Netherlands, where 85 per cent of water supplies are supplied without residual chlorine treatment.”

The city council is refusing to release the report publicly until it is finalised.

“Until the final report is received we are unable to release the full costs,” Ms Beaumont said.

But she said it was quoted at $12,500 plus GST.

“This fee covered a report that examined comparable overseas metropolitan sites.”

The advice was from global professional services company GHD and Royal HaskoningDHV, an international consultancy with experience with unchlorinated water supplies in Europe.

It comes as a report to councillors last week revealed a 40-fold increase in the cost of making the city’s drinking water safe.

Initially $800,000 was budgeted to improve the wellheads, but it is now expected to cost $35 million to fix 49 pump stations around the city.

A year long, $5 million plan to repair seven pump stations has been confirmed. However the other 42 pump stations are still being investigated.

Options include raising well heads, UV and ozone treatment, replacing wells or cutting some off entirely.

But Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she remains “determined” the issue will be resolved within 12 months. Chlorinating the water for more than 12 months would require a second vote from city councillors.

It was discovered in December that the city’s wellheads were not secure, councillors approved chlorinating the water in January. Chlorination began on March 26.

Ms Dalziel said she would “fight tooth and nail” to have unchlorinated water.

Though Ms Beaumont said while that was still the target, it was a “challenge.”

“To help us move towards the goal of removing temporary chlorination, the work programme for the pump stations will be prioritised and a water conservation campaign initiated to keep demand closer to winter levels, which are about half the peak summer demand,” she said.