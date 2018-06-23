Getting a call from Razor: Come on over and play some rugby

Six years ago Tom Manley was at home in Liverpool, England, unemployed after giving up on a pro-rugby career.

He was job hunting after leaving university when his phone rang – it was Scott Robertson.

“He said get over here and play for Sumner. We’ll get you a job and find you a place to stay,” said Manley.

At the time, The loose forward/lock didn’t even know Robertson’s history as an All Black – just that he was the Sumner coach.

Now 29, the ‘scouser’ brought up his 100th cap in the metro premier rugby competition during Sumner’s 21-14 win over University on Saturday. Not a bad effort after what was originally meant to be a six-month stay.

Manley – now a sales rep for McVicar ITM – was aware that Christchurch had experienced a deadly earthquake a year earlier when he made the decision to come down under. But it wasn’t until he flew into the city that he became fully aware of what he had got himself into.

“What gave me such a surprise was that it still looked like a bit of a war zone. I thought with it being a developed country, they would have cleaned it up a bit in 12 months,” said Manley.

“The first place I was put up in was on Mt Pleasant. It was boarded up and didn’t have a working shower.”

It was a good thing Manley had a membership at the Eastside Barbell gym on St Asaph St, which worked equally as a means of hygiene and conditioning.

Manley’s impression of Christchurch quickly changed after moving into an all-Sumner rugby flat on Colenso St. It was then that he made up his mind to stay put in Christchurch.

“The decision to stay was a lifestyle one. I don’t understand the Kiwis that move to London

. . . why would you want to leave what you have here, living by the beach with really laid-back people?” said Manley.

He was quickly introduced to the beach by Robertson during his first season, with stand-up paddle-boarding sessions a regular Sunday occurrence.

Since arriving in 2012, Manley has seen Sumner go from struggling newbie in the premier competition to a top six contender.

“There was a real emphasis on the social side of the game in the early days. We had limited success on the field, but huge successes off it,” said Manley.

“It’s gone from being more about the off-season to almost professional. The coaching staff we’ve got now is nothing like I’ve had before.”

For Manley, 100 may not be the last milestone. He and his partner, who he met through a former teammate at Sumner, are settled in Christchurch and have a six-month old daughter.

Approaching 30, he says he is committed to getting the most out of his playing days while he still can and has even set a goal heading into the 2019 club season.

“My goal for next year is to be able to get my jersey on without two guys having to pull it down over me,” said Manley.