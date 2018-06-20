Gateway to new era in Woolston

More car parks, mini plazas, wider footpaths and a focus on the area’s industrial character are central to a revised plan for Woolston Village.

Under the city council’s Ferry Rd suburban master plan, the significant streetscape project aims to transform and revitalise the area.

The upgrade extends along Ferry Rd from Portman St to St Anne’s School.

“The council has taken the time to consider feedback on the previous village consultation in 2016, and we are pleased to bring back a revised plan that best balances the needs of the community,” planning and delivery transport manager Lynette Ellis said.

“The changes complement Woolston’s distinctive character, while improving the way the village looks and feels, attracting more people to the area.

“The new plan retains more parking spaces than the previous proposal, and features safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users.”

It features wider footpaths and cycle lanes, upgraded crossings and street lighting, and 55 on-street parking spaces, along with time-restricted parking to lift turnover.

Thirty-two off-street car park spaces are being provided as part of the Woolston Library project.

A laneway linking Ferry Rd to the public car park and pre-school behind the library will be upgraded for use by pedestrians and cyclists under the library development.

New and upgraded bus stops and shelters will also be introduced.

The village “gateway” includes trees, paving and kerb build-outs at Portman St and St Anne’s School to define the entrances to the area, with a 30km/h speed limit to be trialled for one year.

About 30 new trees will be planted, along with new garden beds.

“We plan to use building setback areas to create ‘mini-plazas’, with outdoor furniture that reflects the industrial character of Woolston,” Ms Ellis said.

“We also want to celebrate Woolston’s heritage and cultural connections to the Heathcote River with etched paving

stones depicting the area’s history.”

•Public consultation on the revised plan is open until July 3 at ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/151