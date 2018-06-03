Gaskell’s award for ‘all’ New Brighton Surf Club

James Gaskell’s integral part in New Brighton’s national surf boat racing success has seen him earn coach of the year at the annual Canterbury awards.

The three New Brighton crews, Gaskell helped to coach came away with two national titles and a silver medal which saw him honoured at the Canterbury Awards of Excellence.

New Brighton won the open men’s open short course for the second time and the women’s open long course title for the first time in club history.

The up-and-coming under-19 women’s crew earned a silver medal in the girls short course.

The 40-year-old, who has been part of the club for more than 25 years, says the accomplishments are a nod to the improvement in South Island crews.

“It’s very much a North Island-dominated sport so to have the three SoutH Island Clubs achieving well at nationals is a big thing,” he said.

“To send three boats to nationals and get all of them on the podium was a great achievement and proof that we can foot-it with the best in the country,” he said.

Gaskell said winning the award was recognition not just for him but the whole club.

“I’m honoured to win it but it’s a real sign that the club is going really well.

Gaskell started swimming at the club at the age of 14 but transitioned to the surf boats at 20.

While he still competes, he said he enjoys coaching for the opportunity to give back.

“It’s a chance to stay involbved with a really good club and ensure that it continues to grow,” he said.

“It’s time I gave my body a break from being battered during races too,” he said.

He said the club showed it could match it in the open grades while building up young crews, ensuring there was always a succession plan.