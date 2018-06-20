Fundraising for new Edgeware Pool launched

A Givealittle campaign has been launched in a bid to begin fundraising for the new Edgeware Pool.

The pool has a budget of $5 million which will see an 25m outdoor pool and a 14m indoor pool.

One of the longest members of the St Albans Swim Club and president for many years, Brian Gardner, attended the launch, along with Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb, city councillors, Papanui-Innes Community Board members and other supporters from the community.

Nor’West News released plans by Apollo Designs, who designed the new QE II, for the pool in April.

The complex will have no operating cost for ratepayers as it is an entirely community-driven project

Pool spokesman Paul Somerville said the support from design agency ‘imagic’ for the logo provided a professional edge to the important part of the pool project.

“Raising money is obviously key to the success of getting Edgeware Pool open. We have a much smaller budget than other proposed pool projects around the city. However, it’s still a significant amount of money.”

“We have already raised more than $150,000 to fund the project to this point, as well as an equivalent amount in pro-bono services and consultancy fees which was needed to get the resource consent. We are extremely grateful. And now imagic is doing this pro bono which is extraordinary,” said Mr Somerville.

Imagic account director Tim Thomas said the agency feels particularly excited about being involved in the project as it is not far from where the new pool will be located.

“We are on Colombo St, on the Edgeware side of Bealey Ave, just down the road from where the new pool will be. We are looking forward to popping up the road for a swim at lunchtimes,” he said.

Mr Somerville believes there’s a sense that a new pool on the original site will heal the hurt which resulted from city council closing and subsequently bulldozing the pool more than a decade ago. “The original Edgeware pool was built in 1934 after a major fundraising drive by locals and was run by the St Albans Swim Club, until the city council took over its management in 2002. The rest they say, is history and with so many pools in schools no longer operating, the importance of exercise (and access to facilities), and the number of young people who can’t swim, we believe the need for this facility grows every year,” said Mr Somerville.

•Want to donate? givealittle.co.nz/cause/edgewarepool