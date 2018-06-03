From the small screen to broadcasting on the airwaves

Brodie Kane moved back to Christchurch six months ago to become co-host of The Hits Breakfast. Bridget Rutherford spoke to her about the new job

When and why did you get into broadcasting?

When I was sixth or seventh form at Rangiora High School I became interested in becoming a journalist. I went to Canterbury University and did a post-graduate diploma in journalism with Jim Tully, which was great. In university holidays I did some work for RadioLIVE and got a feel for it and loved it. I got my first job in Auckland at RadioLIVE. Your love and passion for it grows as you find the bits you like to do.

Have you always reported on sports?

I started in general news, with an interest in sport. It wasn’t actually until the Breakfast role I was doing just sport. I worked on Seven Sharp and Fair Go on consumer issues so I’ve given everything a crack, which I’m really grateful for.

Did you want to get into broadcasting as a kid?

I don’t think so, I think when I was a kid I just focused on being a kid. The one job I actually really wanted was to be a pilot, to fly those massive planes that go down to Antarctica – I was obsessed with those. I didn’t want to be a princess or any of that carry on. Unfortunately, being a pilot on one of those planes is really quite niche, and you had to be good at maths, which I was not.

Have you played a bit of sport over the years?

I played hockey at high school, which I really loved. I’ve always been heavily involved in surf lifesaving. I did nippers then I was a lifeguard right through my teens and early 20s. I did competitive lifesaving as well which kept me very busy during the summers. From that I found it was important to keep a good level of fitness.

You now co-host Christchurch’s The Hits Breakfast with Fitzy. Why did you decide to take up the role and move back?

It was quite a tough decision because I lived in Auckland for nearly eight years and I had a lot of friends up there and loved life there. I was at TVNZ for six years and wasn’t really sure what my path there was going to be. This job appealed to me because it was a new challenge. They wanted me to be who I was – a strong female – which is quite an honour. It also meant getting back home and seeing the family a bit more.

What’s it like working with Fitzy?

The guy is a legend. Not only is he funny and kind, he’s loyal and he’s so good at what he does. I feel really lucky I work alongside him. There’s a lot of egos in the industry, and he is absolutely not one of them.

What shenanigans do you get up to in the studio?

When the songs are playing the yarns, singing and dancing takes place. You’re in this weird vortex where you get up at stupid o’clock in the morning, and the energy levels have to stay up the whole show. So in the songs I’ll be singing away and dancing, and he’ll be humming and tapping away.

What’s your daily routine like?

My alarm goes off at 4.30am. And it’s down to a fine art, get up, shower, put minimal make up on, breaky was made the night before, we get into work and plan the timing of the show, and do the show until 9am. Then we have a planning meeting for the next day, and do any filming. It means you get the afternoons off which is good. I’m dead at about 8.30pm. I do get an extra hour now compared to when I was on Breakfast. I had to get up at 3.30am. It’s funny because I’ve never been a morning person.

Who is someone you’ve really enjoyed interviewing over the years?

I think the most amazing experience in terms of ‘oh my god’ would probably have been Mick Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac. I cannot believe I got to sit down with him and talk about music, he would have been a highlight. But some of the most fun interviews would have been with everyday Kiwis. Never underestimate the power of a good yarn with a Kiwi.

Has anyone in particular inspired you?

There have been so many wonderful women who have helped my along the way with my career, I will not pretend it’s been easy. Some of the women who have been there have been my mum Jo, she’s my best friend and has always been there. Briar McCormack, my old boss, was really supportive at TVNZ. Shalleen Hern was a producer on Seven Sharp, she just had my back and was so helpful. And the other is a remarkable woman who I liken to my sister – Hilary Barry. We first worked together when she was a newsreader on RadioLIVE. She’s always got the time, and gives great advice. Every morning she was the first person you would see. She would always say ‘morning babe’. It was so uplifting and nice to get that every day. I do remember her one time when I had a party at my house. I may have fallen asleep at my own party, and the next day she sent me a photo-shoot of her taking photos of me asleep and selfies with me. She’s a real larrikin. I love to have a drink with her.

Do you have any silly stories about live blunders or bloopers?

When I worked with Matty McLean on Breakfast every day was like a blooper. I remember when we went on the pirate ship at Rainbow’s End and he spewed while I was filming him live on Facebook. I thought it was hilarious. There have been many times where I thought, ‘I am the New Zealand Bridget Jones’.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to pretend I live this fast-paced, glamorous lifestyle, but I don’t really. I’m really into my exercise at the moment, I’m training a lot for my first full marathon in Auckland at the end of the year, and I’m doing the half marathon at the ASB Christchurch Marathon this weekend. I love watching Netflix shows, l love spending time with family and friends. I love eating brunch – brunch is a big deal for me. And from time to time I love to put on my glad rags and go for a boogie. When I do that I like to make sure I do it right.

Are you ready for the ASB Christchurch half?

I’m good as gold and ready to go. I did the Christchurch one at least 10 years ago, and I did the Auckland half last year.

Do you have any siblings?

I have an older brother and he’s got three beautiful children. They live in Masterton, I try and get there when I can, but they also come down here a bit.

What about a partner?

No, I don’t have a boyfriend.