Free Theatre axed from Arts Centre

More than 100 people have failed to save the longest running experimental theatre in the country from becoming homeless.

Free Theatre Christchurch has been forced out of its lease at The Gym in the Arts Centre, which it has used since 2014, after failing to secure financial viability.

Free Theatre Christchurch secretary Marian McCurdy said it was “disturbing” it would have to leave. The group has been part of the Arts Centre community since 1982.

“It talks about being a space to support arts, culture and education. We do all that, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Arts Centre acting chief executive Jane Parfitt said the free theatre trust had not been able to meet its commitments to the Arts Centre for some time.

Ms Parfitt said she would not release the details of private tenancy agreements.

But said the Arts Centre has supported free theatre’s return to the city through providing “favourable terms” on the lease, but it was no longer sustainable.

But the group did not give up without a fight, sending an open letter to Ms Parfitt on Tuesday, which attracted more than 100 signatures.

It received a response from the Arts Centre yesterday, Ms McCurdy said. However, she said the response confirmed its lease was terminated and it had to leave.

The two groups had been investigating alternatives for several months, trying to find a solution in a partnership arrangement.

“No agreement was reached and therefore the lease has been ended,” Ms Parfitt said.

Ms McCurdy said the Arts Centre had hiked the price of the space to $415 a day, which was unfeasible.

She would not say what the previous lease cost.

“We’ve been given 20 working days to clear out our fit out, lights, sound, curtains . . . so we’ve got to be out by Monday. We’ve spent almost every day since in there clearing it out,” she said.

The group had asked the Arts Centre to extend that, but was denied.

She said the group hadn’t been given a definitive answer about why rent is going up and why it has to leave.

“We understand absolutely that they’re trying to find $35 million for the restoration, but we were bringing people in, so we don’t understand,” Ms McCurdy said. A replacement tenant for The Gym has not been found.