Former board chairwoman dies after short illness

Former Banks Peninsula Community Board chairwoman Christine Wilson has died after a short illness.

“Lyttelton has lost one of its best and dearest,” said friend and board member John McLister. “Christine was a jewel. She loved her community, selflessly dedicating her life to public service.”

Ms Wilson was the sister of former All Blacks Graeme and Stephen Bachop and mother to former All Blacks Nathan and Aaron Mauger, who now respectively coach at the Sunwolves and Highlanders Super Rugby franchises.

Aaron Mauger remained in Christchurch at the weekend as his team played in Brisbane.

Banks Peninsula city councillor and Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said he was saddened to hear of her death.

“My thoughts are with her family at this time,” he said.

Ms Wilson had been a highly effective board chair and would be much missed in the community.

“I will always appreciate the passion and commitment Christine showed in all of the excellent work she did and all that she achieved for Lyttelton, not only at the community board but in her many other roles over a long period of time. I have greatly enjoyed working with Christine and I know she will be much missed in our community,” Cr Turner

said.

Labour MP for Port Hills Ruth Dyson said Lyttelton had lost a “quiet but strong leader” who was extraordinarily well connected with the community and passionate about getting gaps filled.

“I will miss her as a friend and a colleague and Lyttelton will mourn her passing,” Ms Dyson said.

Ms Wilson resigned her position for health reasons in February.

She had taken on the role of chair in 2016 after serving one previous term on the board.

Ms Wilson died peacefully on Saturday.