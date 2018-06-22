Watch: First look inside city’s next big entertainment and food hub With 18 restaurants and bars plus seven movie theatres, it will prove to be a hit when it opens in three months. By Geoff Sloan - June 22, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet VIDEO: Geoff Sloan Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)