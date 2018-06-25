First hour free parking extended

People visiting the city centre will continue to get their first hour’s parking for free if they use the Lichfield St or Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings.

The city council decided to extend the one hour free parking offer at its central city parking buildings through until the end of January 2019 at its long-term budget hearings last week.

Read more:

The one-hour free parking offer was first introduced in November last year when the Lichfield St Car Park opened. It was introduced on a trial basis as a way of encouraging people to come back into the city centre.

The trial was originally due to end in March but the city council extended the offer until the end of June while it consulted on whether it should continue.

“The feedback we received showed overwhelming support for continuing the free parking offer,’’ said city council Transport Operations Manager Steffan Thomas.

“We received 520 submissions from the public and almost 75 per cent said they wanted the parking offer extended.’’

Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Committee chairwoman Cr Pauline Cotter says the first hour free parking offer would hopefully encourage more people to check out the new public spaces, street art, retail and hospitality offerings in the city centre.

“The city centre is becoming a really vibrant and innovative place and this is a practical way for the Council to promote the area and to show its support for the businesses that have established themselves there during this critical regeneration phase,’’ Cr Cotter said.

-Newsline