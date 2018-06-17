Estuary could get international status

The Avon-Heathcote Estuary could become the country’s third site to gain an internationally-acclaimed status because of its role in hosting migratory birds.

Department of Conservation ecology technical adviser Bruce McKinlay said, while not yet officially confirmed, the estuary was in contention to be named the next East Asian Australasian Flyway site, due to of its connection to the bartail godwits.

The status would make the estuary one of a chain of important wetlands around the world where migratory birds visit to feed and rest on their journeys. Only two other sites in New Zealand have the status. They are the Firth of Thames and Farewell Spit.

Mr McKinlay, who is the New Zealand representative to the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership, said the estuary had hosted the migratory godwits each summer for the last 10,000 years.

He said the news the estuary could gain the status was “exciting” for DOC, which had been working with the Avon Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust since 2016 to do so.

“Each year a maximum of 2000 bartail godwits (1.8 per cent of the world’s population) spend the summer at the estuary before migrating back to the Arctic to breed over winter.