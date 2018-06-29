Enrolment zone for combined campus released

Students living in Shirley, Richmond, Avonside, Edgeware and parts of Linwood will still be able to attend Shirley Boys’ and Avonside Girls’ High Schools.

But it is only a “transitional arrangement”.

The addresses will only be deemed ‘in zone’ for as long as they contain the children currently at the address and does not included people who move in to the area.

It comes after outcry when the draft zone was first released, after it excluded suburbs currently in zone.

The new enrolment zone for the two schools, which will moved to a shared campus at QEII Park next year, was released on Friday.

The suburbs of New Brighton, South New Brighton, Southshore, Burwood, Parklands and Queenspark are also included in the zone.

The suburb of Marshland was completely left of the zone altogether.

Shirley Boys’ High headmaster John Laurenson said the schools listened to feedback carefully.

Avonside Girls’ High principal Sue Hume said the schools are disappointed the Ministry of Education refused their request to include the Marshland area in the zone.

“We know those living in the area will be disappointed too. The good news is that we will review the schools’ zones again in May 2019 which is the first opportunity we are permitted to under the Education Act,” said Ms Hume.