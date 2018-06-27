ECan won’t look into air pollution concerns further

Environment Canterbury will not be looking into air pollution concerns in the Cranford St and Innes Rd area.

The Papanui-Innes Community Board wrote to ECan in May asking whether its air quality monitoring station in Coles Pl, St Albans, was a reliable source of data on air quality in the northern end of Cranford St.

A concerned St Albans resident wrote to the board with fears the area could become heavily polluted when the Christchurch Northern Corridor opens. It is estimated to create a 30 per cent increase in traffic for Cranford St and the surrounding area.

The community board wants the appropriate data logged so when the CNC opens, there will be data to compare it to.

ECan said a limited amount of data was obtained by the city council and New Zealand Transport Agency in 2010 for the CNC and Cranford St upgrade resource consent.

“ECan will not be providing any temporary air quality monitoring of the Cranford St area in the foreseeable future,” said programme manager strategic programmes Sam Elder.

Mr Elder said comparative data is not necessary to identify if standards are being exceeded.

As a result of the latest letter, community board chairwoman Ali Jones said her position on the matter has changed.

“Having baseline readings won’t achieve anything when it comes to challenging any exceedances. If there are exceedances along that stretch (of road) then they have to be remedied, that’s just end of story,” she said.

The board plans to write back to ECan, requesting the baseline data recorded in 2010, so it can have it on file.

ECan said the Coles Pl air quality monitoring station is designed to measure concentrations of air pollutants and is not designed to monitor a specific street, although emissions on a nearby street may be picked up.