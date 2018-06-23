Eastern volunteers recognised at awards

Providing much-needed services to the community has led to several residents and organisations being recognised for their volunteer work in the eastern suburbs.

They were presented at the Volunteer Canterbury volunteer recognition awards last night.

Avebury House Community Trust’s Andrea Grieve, of Richmond; the Linwood Avenue Corner Trust; Shirley Community Trust’s Lynley Teague; The Champion Centre’s Margaret Giertz, of Burwood; and the Delta Community Support Trust’s van driving team in Richmond were recognised.

The recipients were nominated for the awards by a range of community not-for-profit organisations.

A founding member in 2002, Ms Grieve’s commitment to Avebury House Community Trust remains. She is involved with a comprehensive stock-take and cataloguing of the contents of Avebury House’s history room, ensuring the community of Richmond’s past is preserved for future generations.

The Delta Community Support Trust van driving team was recognised for ensuring rescued food and bread is picked up, veggie packs are delivered around the city, and the vehicles are always ready to go.

The Linwood Avenue Corner Trust was described as developing a “philosophy based on the privilege of service”. It provides free programmes to improve health and provide companionship for the lonely, isolated and vulnerable.

Mrs Teague has been volunteering at the Nail Care Clinic which is a meeting place for older people and those with disabilities.

Mrs Giertz volunteers her time to care for pre-school siblings of children who attend early intervention sessions at The Champion Centre. She was described in her nomination as providing “many hours of enjoyment”.

The awards are held annually as part of National Volunteer Week.