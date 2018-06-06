District council’s key LTP decisions not set in stone

At its Long Term Plan deliberations last week, the district council approved several key projects in the area. The decisions will be finalised at its meeting on June 20. Emily O’Connell reports

Selwyn Aquatic Centre extension

The district council has approved an extension of the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. It was agreed a 25m pool, as opposed to a 50m pool, would be included in the extension. As well as the $9.3 million pool, the extension will include a $1.1 million cafe and courtyard and a $1.6 million fitness and well-being space. Weedons Residents’ Association secretary Gary Doyle believes the decision to have another 25m pool rather than a 50m pool is “stupid and short-sighted.” However, he says he wasn’t surprised.

Indoor sports complex at Foster Park

The district council has approved a proposal to build a $21 million indoor sports facility at Foster Park in Rolleston. The proposal includes four indoor courts and four covered courts for sports such as netball, tennis, basketball and futsal, a reception, administration and event management areas, as well as an indoor mezzanine walkway.

Water race rating review

The district council has approved a proposal to adopt a revised water race rating structure. It has been operating a water race system in parts of the district for about 130 years, supplying water to rural properties primarily for livestock. The new rating structure provides three standardised rating factors to replace the existing 10 rating factors.

Community grants scheme

The district council has approved the establishment of a community grants scheme which will provide new, contestable grant funding of $140,000. The scheme is intended to be available district-wide to assist community-focused initiatives which are undertaken by not-for-profit groups and clubs and communities of interest working for the well-being of residents in the district.

New community facilities in Hororata, Leeston and Prebbleton

The district council has approved new community facilities in several areas. The Hororata facility will be a modern, multi-purpose facility, and is proposed to be located on Hororata Reserve. The district council is proposing to allocate an initial budget of $4.6 million for it. It is also proposing to construct a new facility in Leeston at a cost of $6 million. The proposed Prebbleton facility’s location is still to be confirmed, but it would be a hub for community activity.

The district council is proposing to allocate an initial budget of $6.1 million to it. Leeston Community Committee chairman Lloyd Clausen said he was pleased with the district council’s decision.

Extension of the district council offices in Rolleston

The district council has approved a $2.7 million extension of its Rolleston offices and parking. The 385m2 extension is proposed to be completed next year or in

2020. It includes some reconfiguration of the existing complex to provide more welcoming and efficient customer services areas.

Walking and cycling strategy

The district council has approved the strategy but it will be reviewed in 2022/23. The strategy includes a total of seven major new cycleways, along with other improvements. It also proposes to increase funding for the annual township footpath extension programmes to about $400,000 per year.

District­-wide rating for community centres, halls and reserves

A district -wide rating for community centres, halls and reserves was approved. All ratepayers will pay a standard fee of $100 a year increasing to $220 by 2027/28. Selwyn Times has previously reported on Kirwee residents who say it is unfair to pay a fee when their hall is privately-owned.