Direct Brighton-hospital bus route partially cut

Part of a bus route travelling between New Brighton and Burwood Hospital has been cut.

Environment Canterbury has confirmed it will combine the 135 Burwood Hospital and 150 The Palms bus routes as part of its Long Term Plan.

The new bus route will terminate at the Taiora: QE II Recreation and Sport Centre, meaning it will no longer travel into New Brighton.

But an ECan spokeswoman told Pegasus Post the route 60 bus already travels between New Brighton and QE II.

In February, ECan originally announced it was considering cutting the 107, 108, 135, 145, 150 and 535 routes to plug a $4 million funding shortfall.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams made a submission to the Long Term Plan criticising the lack of planning to bring residents to the new Taiora: QEII Recreation and Sport Centre. Christchurch East National List MP Jo Hayes sent a letter to ECan on June 14 asking the decision to be reconsidered.