Demolition work to begin at Redcliffs School and Park

Demolition work will start at Redcliffs Park and Redcliffs School next month.

The relocation of Redcliffs School has been fast-tracked through special changes to the Christchurch District Plan following a site decision by Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods in May.

The existing school site will be turned into a public park.

A petition was started by Friends of Redcliffs Park to request the Government to spare the park and build it back on its former site. It asks for for urgent legislation enabling the school to reopen on its former Main Rd site.

But it is too little too late, with the work starting next month.

Buildings and the playground will be cleared from Redcliffs Park from July, while most of the Redcliffs School buildings are expected to be demolished by November.

At present, the school operates from a temporary Sumner site because of rock falls caused by the 2011 earthquake.

“[W]e are well aware of the emotions involved with such as big shift and will work with the Ministry of Education to mitigate the impact of the changes and the site work,” city council Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge said.

Part of the present park site – including the intermediate sports field – will stay open until the end of the year. Temporary toilet facilities will be installed when the toilet block is demolished.

A section of the present school site will also be open during the demolition work.

“The playground at the Redcliffs School site will be refurbished for use while the present park playground is removed,” Mr Rutledge says.

“We want to ensure that there is a local community playground at all times.

“The school playground area will be fenced during the site demolition work.”

Ministry of Education Head of Education Infrastructure Service Kim Shannon said that the playground on the existing school site “will remain accessible (whenever possible) when the playground on the Redcliffs Park site is cleared, and the existing school site will continue to be the drop-off/pick-up location for the school buses each morning and afternoon”.

“We will keep the local community informed ahead of any major site activities, especially the immediate neighbours,” Ms Shannon said.

The former Redcliffs School site will be grassed and a draft landscape plan developed for public consultation. Two sports fields – a junior and intermediate field – are due to open by next winter.

Two large trees in the centre of the new park – along with several native and exotic shrubs – will remain following a Community Board decision earlier this year.