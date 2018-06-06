Debate over Russley parking

The Airport Business Park has waded into the debate over Inland Revenue staff parking.

Business park management says it wants to be consulted on decisions made on car parking made in the area.

Last month, Western News reported that Mayor Lianne Dalziel wrote to the IRD over its staff parking on residential streets in Russley.

The IRD is a tenant at the business park.

Ms Dalziel asked the IRD to explain what it was doing to ensure its staff were not contributing to the parking problem in the area and whether it had paid parking fines for staff.

The IRD denied it paid for staff parking fines and said it encouraged staff to use alternative transport and reminded staff of their “obligations with respect to parking.”

In response to the article, Airport Business Park property manager Doug Allen wrote to the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board and accused the city council staff of not consulting the business park prior to restricting parking time limits in the area in April last year.

Parking time limits on residential streets near the business park were reduced from 120min to 60min.

“Going forward, Airport Business Park Ltd would like it recorded that we wish to be involved in any and all communications around parking issues within a 750m radius of the business park,” Mr Allen said.

He said the current parking restrictions in the area was “fair and reasonable.”

Community board chairman Sam MacDonald spoke to city council staff on Friday and believed the business park was not consulted about the parking restrictions imposed last year.

“What the staff did was leaflet drops to the residents and all the cars that were out there. I don’t know if leaflets were put at their [business park] doors, I suspect that probably not.”

But on the issue of proposed residents only car parking near the business park, city council staff would not consult the business park for the time being, he said.

“The council don’t have the ability to implement residents only parking at the moment. When the council does have that ability, consultation would have to occur.”

He said city council staff were currently working on residents’ only parking rules and would be considered by the city council later year.

“It’ll hopefully be ready in a couple of months,” Mr MacDonald said.