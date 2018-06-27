Dangerous intersection will be upgraded

Outspoken city councillor Aaron Keown has got his wish – the contentious Breens, Harewood and Gardiners Rds intersection will be upgraded.

Cr Keown said the news last week was a “huge weight off his shoulders” after campaigning to upgrade the intersection for more than two years.

Previously Cr Keown offered $100 to anyone who could come forward and name another intersection in the city without lights that has 10 lanes converging.

A report with several options to upgrade the intersection will go before the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board in September.

In the mayor’s Long Term Plan recommendations released last week, Lianne Dalziel said city council staff would report back to the community board with one preferred upgrade option.

However, in a meeting on Friday, Cr Keown fought for an amendment to the recommendation.

Cr Keown wants several options included in the report, and one has to include traffic lights. His amendment was approved and supported by city councillor Jamie Gough.

The contentious intersection sees 10 lanes converging and was a popular topic in LTP hearings.

LTP submissions on the issue came from the community board, local school principals, pupils and parents. Funding will come from the LTP budget, which is set to be confirmed today.

If the option selected by the community board costs more than is budgeted for in the LTP, a further report will come back to city council by the end of October. The funding could be moved around from other budgets.

During the LTP hearings, Ms Dalziel said installing traffic lights may not be the answer to make the intersection safer. She said often lights can bring an undesired outcome, making the intersection busier and, as a result, potentially more unsafe.

Cr Keown believes the public wants traffic lights.

“Staff could come back with something marvellous and brilliant that the public have never even thought of. But I haven’t seen anything like that yet. I haven’t heard any suggestions that I think the public would like.”

He believes now is the time to motivate the community to engage with the board about what they want for the intersection.