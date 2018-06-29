Crushing plant noise prompts investigation

City council staff are investigating whether changes can be made to the District Plan to increase a noise buffer between residents and industrial activities.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board requested staff look into it after concerns about a scrap metal company operating from the former Skellerup site in Woolston.

National Steel has occupied part of the site since January and began crushing vehicles in late February. Between then and March 22 the city council received eight complaints about the noise.

An investigation found most noise levels complied with the District Plan. But city councillor Yani Johanson said the District Plan was too “submissive” and meant the community had no say. “I think personally there’s a real need for an industrial buffer.”

The city council is unable to change the District Plan until the Government revokes the Canterbury Earthquakes Order 2014, which dictated what was in it.