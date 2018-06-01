Crave Christchurch: Tattoos and art in Merivale

A gallery of a different kind has opened in the heart of Merivale.

Expression Tattoo and Art has moved from its former New Regent St premises onto the corner of Papanui Rd and St Albans St.

Store manager Tamryn Howard said the previous space was about half the size of the new premises, where Plume used to be, and was too cramped.

Owned by Elias Tyro, Expression Tattoo and Art doubles as a tattoo parlour and showcases art, some of which is for sale, however it is still in the process of getting all its work onto the walls.

“We have artists creating work for us on a regular basis and a few of our artists are also available to create commissioned paintings and artworks,” Tamryn said.

“We’ve got a diverse range of artworks in different media really; tattoo-style paintings, oil paintings, prints, Māori carving, and street art on paper or skateboards.”

She said since opening on the busy corner earlier this month, they had received a lot of positive feedback, especially with how the fit-out had turned out.

“Merivale chose us,” she said.

“We’ve had quite a few locals pop in just for a chat and to see the place, who of course we welcome.”

Expression’s work is completely unique, with every tattoo designed and drawn specifically for each client.

Tamryn said Expression did have the option of some pre-drawn designs, but each of them were only tattooed once.

An opening party will be held at the new premises on Saturday from 6pm-9pm. Anyone who books on the night will receive 20 per cent off their next tattoo appointment.

New eateries planned for lane complex

Several eateries are planned to open in the new Lichfield Lanes complex. Lichfield Lanes, developed in the Innovation Precinct next to Dux Central, was developed by Studio D4, which is now selling three of the fully tenanted ground floor units. Alvarado’s Mexican Cantina has already moved into the complex, while Jaba Grill and Bar is set to open soon. Other tenants who have signed on are Sushi Pop, The Kiwi Viking Subs, Neapolis Bar and Turkish Kebabs. Black and White Coffee Cartel has also started operating in the lanes. The complex opens into a courtyard, which has overhead lighting, murals, planting and seating.

Christmas comes early

Christchurch Farmers’ Market is getting ready for its Mid-Winter Christmas Market. It will be held at Riccarton House on June 23. There will be mulled wine, kids’ entertainments, Christmas decorations and stalls from 9am-1pm.

Coffee Culture for central city

The Crossing will get another coffee shop. Coffee Culture looks set to open in the central city development, with a sign having been installed on the window of one of the empty spaces. It will be the 12th Coffee Culture to open in Christchurch.

Royal gelato fix

Still can’t get enough of the royal wedding? To celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ marriage, Rollickin Gelato has come up with three new special flavours. The Prince Charming has whipped milk chocolate gelato and layers of choc hazelnut crunch, while the Meghan Markle Sparkles is smooth organic milk gelato layered with cookies, Oreos and vanilla cream biscuits. Meanwhile, the Queen of Plums is made up of juicy doris plums whipped into a silky smooth sorbet.

Jetty art on display

Artworks showcasing the Governors Bay Jetty are on display at the Arts Centre, before they are auctioned off on June 9 to raise money for its rebuild. The pieces have been created by artists from Lyttelton to Mt Herbert, and are on display at Pumanawa community exhibition space. The auction will take place at the Governors Bay Hotel from 3pm. The jetty was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake and closed. The community is trying to raise the funded needed to repair it.

Williams directs his own music video

Lyttelton songwriter Marlon Williams has self-directed his new music video is for his latest single, Party Boy, from the album Make Way For Love. It is set in a gothic-techno night club, and showcases the people that come off the street and make everyone feel uncomfortable. “I’ve never directed anything before. I can’t even direct my dirty laundry into a washing machine. So this was an eye opening experience,” Marlon said. “I present an exploration into the dynamic between the individual and the pack. Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated and ostracisation will be the result.” Marlon is currently touring through New Zealand this month.