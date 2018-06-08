Crave Christchurch: Mexico ditches plastic straws with winter menu

Mexico ditches plastic straws with new winter menu

Mexico will launch its new winter menu next week, but one thing will be missing – plastic straws.

The Manchester St restaurant is following in the footsteps of several other eateries by ditching the single use item.

From next week, all Mexico’s straws, used to serve its vast array of cocktails, will be fully compostable and made of plant based materials.

The change comes with the launch of the restaurant’s winter menu on Monday.

Executive chef Peter Jackson said the menu had winter comfort food in spades, with lots of colour, warm flavours, spices and just the right amount of chilli.

Butternut pumpkin, beetroot, turmeric, chorizo, lamb shoulder, local purple kumara and pomegranate featured, he said.

“We’ve incorporated micro sango, mint, pickled slaw, goat’s feta, carrots, corn and radish to add freshness and colour to the dishes.”

It features new vegan options, and old favourites will also make a comeback.

And for those of you after a deal, every Tuesday, you can buy a fried chicken taco paired with a frida’s margarita for $12 from 12pm. Or, you can swap out the cocktail for a Mexico soda for $10.

Westpac returns to city centre

Westpac has moved into central city development The Terrace. The bank opened in its new building on Tuesday, which will double as its Christchurch flagship branch.

Chief executive David McLean said the journey back into the city centre has been a much anticipated homecoming for those that had to move out suddenly after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“Situated in what we feel is the best position in the city, with views over the Avon River, the new branch and office will offer our staff and customers the best of a natural setting combined with the business activity that surrounds The Terrace,” Mr McLean said.

A total of 114 Westpac staff will occupy four floors of the five storey building, which has a 5 Green Star rating and sits on rolling foundations that move during an earthquake.

Last Black and White opens in the city

The city’s eighth and final Black and White Coffee store opened in the central city on Wednesday – and it was celebrated with free coffee. The new Plymouth Lane shop, which sits on the Cashel St side of the lane, is a milestone for Black and White, which was established by Bink Bowler, in partnership with Luke Bowler and former All Black Reuben Thorne in 2015. They opened the first Victoria St store to give Christchurch a new coffee company. Since then they have expanded, opening several more scattered around the city. At the opening, everyone was allowed one free coffee to celebrate. The next shop to open will be in Rolleston.

Vegan Expo to return in bigger premises

Last year’s Vegan Expo proved so popular it has been announced it is coming back in a larger venue. The expo, to be held later this year will be held at Horncastle Arena, with more stalls, food and car parks. Originally launched in 2007 as the Vegetarian Expo, the annual food and lifestyle event has continued to grow in popularity. Last year it was held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Wigram. Attendance has continued to increase every year, attracting a diverse cross section of the community – including those who are curious to learn more about alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, as well as vegetarians, vegans and allergy sufferers. This year’s expo will be held in October.

Another Mosaic by Simo for city

An Addington favourite is opening another Christchurch store. Mosaic by Simo will open in the Lichfield Lanes complex in the Innovation Precinct. Founded by chef Simo Abbari, the restaurant serves authentic Moroccan food, with an extensive range of fresh salads, bocadillos and traditional tagines for both lunch and dinner. Mosaic by Simo’s first restaurant remains on Lincoln Rd.

Designs chosen for empty shop windows

The votes are in for the winners of the Enliven Places ShoPOP project, and the winners have been chosen to brighten up empty shop windows. In the open design the two winners were Until Works End by Audrey Baldwin, Khye Hitchcock and Ater Belobeeva, and The Pompoms by Shades Arcade. Until Works End features a series of surreal dioramas that re-imagine rebuild infrastructure, while The Pompoms features giant dancing pompoms that swirl and shimmy in a choreographed sequence of movement and light. Hagley Community College’s year 10 art/technology class won the student design category with their Light it Up design, which uses historic and contemporary shapes to shine a light on the future Christchurch. The winners were chosen through a Facebook voting competition and their designs will now be brought to life in shop windows over the next couple of months.

Yoga for charity

A charity yoga class will be held on Saturday with all the proceeds to go to the City Mission. KarmaKai and YogaSoc are putting on the all-levels class on Saturday at the Exchange Christchurch. Everyone attending can bring either money, food or home baking, which can be dropped at the door. Those donations will then be given to the City Mission for those in need. The class will start at 9am. It will be followed with a cuppa at the café.