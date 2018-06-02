Coupland’s opened in Rolleston

Pies, bread, coffee and more are now on sale at Coupland’s Bakeries in Rolleston.

The Canterbury-based, family-owned Rolleston store is situated next to The Warehouse on Rolleston Drive.

Coupland’s Bakeries managing director Lance Coupland said he was both “excited and happy” about the new store opening on Friday.

“Getting this new store up and going, in what is a real growth area of Canterbury means a lot to our company and hopefully means a lot to the locals too,” he said.

Mr Coupland, who lives in Rolleston, said the company is looking at revamping some of its existing stores.

Coupland’s founder, Ray Coupland, said it’s always “great” to see a new store opening.

Bev Jenkins, who has been with the company for 17 years, is managing the new store.

Lance Coupland said bread will be baked just down the road at its Hornby site and delivered to the store twice

daily.