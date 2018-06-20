Council’s quarry distance from properties supported

Anti-Templeton quarry campaigner Simon Moore has thrown his support behind having a set distance between quarries and properties.

The Selwyn District Plan Committee has decided to include setbacks in the district plan but it will not specify how far away a quarry must be from a property.

“That’s exactly what we want. The only problem is the district plan can take long to happen.

“At the moment, it’s a joke, if we got 500m it would be a start,” he said.

Mr Moore (right) said he preferred a 1km setback but “anything was better than nothing”.

“I just don’t think for example, the people moving to Rolleston, West Melton and Lincoln realise that under the current rules a quarry could be plonked next to one of the new subdivisions.”

However, district councillor Craig Watson believes a setback distances should have been included.

Cr Watson said there should be a 500m setback from “points of interest” such as houses, and a 250m setback from properties.

“For me, this is an opportunity for us to be stronger as a council and say ‘look we understand the significance of quarrying and it’s important but also understand it’s really hard if you’re close so here’s one way to make this work and that’s having setbacks,’ “ he said.

Cr Watson said his numbers came from decisions made by other councils.

Meanwhile, Selwyn MP Amy Adams has found a way for Templeton residents opposed to the proposed Fulton Hogan quarry to get potential information at no cost.

Residents opposing the quarry were told by Environment Canterbury in March that it would cost $2356 to process their Official Information Request. However, Ms Adams said on Wednesday that she would use her powers as an MP to help residents avoid fees.

“Generally MP’s are not charged, so I have offered residents who are told they will face a substantial charge … to have me seek the information on their behalf to see if we can avoid extra cost in this way,” she said.

Ms Adams said fees were a barrier for people seeking official information.

Templeton Residents Association chairman Garry Kilday welcomed Ms Adams offer.

He met with ECan officials last Monday about OIA fees and hoped ECan would not charge for future requests, following the meeting.

“Both Selwyn District Council and Christchurch City have said the information we request is free, so it looks like is coming to the party as well.

“They said we have to shorten our time periods down for OIA requests. If we do it one year at a time, they said we will get the information,” Mr Kilday said.

But if there was a fee involved, residents would take up Ms Adams offer, he said.