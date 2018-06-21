Could Wagner be our next mayor?

As the race for the 2016 local body elections heated up, incumbent mayor Lianne Dalziel indicated this term would be her last.

But 18 months in, she has not yet decided whether to seek a third term in next October’s local body elections.

For now, her focus has been on finalising the city council’s Long Term Plan.

“I have previously said that once the LTP is approved at the end of June I will turn my attention to whether I will be seeking another term as mayor,” she said.

And until she makes that decision, the race is at a stalemate.

None currently sitting around the council table will want to stand against her, or at least admit to it. Their decisions will hinge on what she does.

Since 2013 Ms Dalziel has successfully steered the city council ship settling the potentially catastrophic earthquake insurance payout, getting the books in order and this term opening several new community facilities.

But it hasn’t been without struggle.

Before the 2016 election, she said the job had been mentally exhausting. Ms Dalziel said the most disappointing thing so far this term was losing the water supply’s secure status.

“The sooner we get chlorine out of the water, the better.”

Ms Dalziel regained the position in October 2016 by a landslide against rival John Minto. Mr Minto told The Star he’s not keen to try again next time.

“But never say never,” he said.

Rumour has it National List MP Nicky Wagner, who lost her Christchurch Central seat to former lawyer Duncan Webb by a comfortable 2265 majority last year, is making plays in the background to become the next mayor.

And why wouldn’t she? With a history in local governance for Environment Canterbury, at No. 39 on National’s list, she is staring down the barrel of another two years in the opposition.

But Ms Wagner was coy when The Star asked of her intentions, though she admitted it had “cropped up.”

“A lot of people have been talking about it. Some people are lobbying me, but at the moment I’m very happy with what I’m doing.”

If Ms Dalziel decides not to seek re-election, Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner has been primed.

In spite of previously having only one term under his belt, he’s shown he can stand up to the challenge when taking the seat to fill when Ms Dalziel is away.

He is caucus leader for left-leaning political group The People’s Choice, which has seven city councillors sitting around the table.

Only one mayoral candidate from the group can be nominated.

“A lot of what I decide to do depends on what Lianne decides to do,” Cr Turner said.

“If Lianne has decided to run I couldn’t envisage a situation where I would run against her.”

But he said if Ms Dalziel did not run, he would, provided he was selected by The People’s Choice to do so.

Cr Turner said ultimately the city needed “continuity.”

“A good outcome in the 2019 election will be one that allows for progress and momentum and certainty rather than something that slows things down with big change.”

One of the longest standing city councillors Glenn Livingstone, who was first elected in 2010 said he was keen on another term as city councillor, but not mayor at this stage.

“I’m part of The People’s Choice group so any selection over that is up to that group.”

He said currently his priorities were with his family, and east Christchurch.

“As far as mayor goes, that’s not something I would be seeking at this point in time.

“I think Andrew [Turner] is very capable, very sharp, he’s on top of the issues and across the detail. If there was a vacancy and Andrew put his name forward, I’d support him.”

But he said if The People’s Choice group did nominate him for its mayoral candidate, he would be “open to that conversation”.

Other The People’s Choice candidates could be Crs Pauline Cotter, Yani Johanson, Phil Clearwater, Jimmy Chen and Anne Galloway – but there can only be one.

Outspoken city councillor Jamie Gough said he wasn’t ruling anything out.

He said he’s got the luxury of time to have a think about his three options – call time and return to the private sector, run for mayor, or stand for a fourth term as councillor.

Other experienced city councillors don’t seem to be keen on the top job.

Fourth term city councillor Yani Johanson said he would restand for Linwood, but “definitely not” for mayor.

“Having a young family, you just see how bigger job it is. It’s really demanding. My priority is with my family and trying to be a good local councillor.”

When asked if she was keen on trying for a fourth term as mayor, city councillor Vicki Buck responded quickly: “No. That’s a really easy question.”

The former mayor and deputy mayor said she also hadn’t thought about whether she would seek another term as city councillor.

Any questions about who could become mayor would be “totally hypothetical,” she said.

Another former mayor, Garry Moore, who served for three terms, is also out of the race.

“What part of no don’t you understand,” he said with a chuckle.

“I’ll give you a very definitive no.”

As for second term city councillor David East, he had no aspirations to stand for the job, but there was more to tick off his councillor “bucket list.”

City councillor Aaron Keown will stand again for Harewood, but not for mayor. He’s already done that, but with a young family, the negativity was “just not worth it.”

Cr Keown, who was a city councillor from 2010-2013, said this term had been a lot easier.

“There’s just not the pressure of the post-disaster environment and there were a lot of power plays going on.”

But he said any city councillor standing would have a tough time running against a candidate from The People’s Choice.

“Running against them could be pretty hard work.”

First time city councillor Deon Swiggs, who is not afraid to speak his mind, will seek another term as councillor.

“I have no intention to stand for mayor.”

Meanwhile, city councillor Sara Templeton, who has debated strongly in her first term, said she was enjoying being a councillor and would have another crack at that.

“I’m hoping that Lianne will stand again for mayor.”

Central City Business Association manager and former city councillor Paul Lonsdale, who stood against Ms Dalziel in 2013, said he was not keen to try again.

Mr Lonsdale, whose seat was taken by Cr Templeton in 2016, said the next mayor needed to put a major push on key infrastructure to bring people back, such as the multi-purpose arena and the Lyttelton cruise ship berth.

“Christchurch needs a vision, and someone to deliver that vision.”