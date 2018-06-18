Cost of Metro Sports review revealed

It cost the Government $78,893 to review the design of the Metro Sports Facility, including investigating whether it could be combined with the multi-purpose arena.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods said it was money well spent.

Dr Woods said $61,343 was spent on consultant services to do a “high-level investigation” on whether the Metro Sports and the multi-purpose arena could be combined.

A further $17,550 was spent on quantity survey services providing an assessment of the costs and potential savings from the options available for both facilities, she said.

“This process was outstanding value for money. We spent $78,000 to save over $50 million which was able to be taken off the cost of the Metro Sports Facility,” Dr Woods said.