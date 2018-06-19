Cost of flying the flag into the thousands

A single flagpole outside Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre could cost up to $13,000.

The Sumner/Redcliffs RSA has requested two permanent flagpoles be installed to maintain tradition and enable flags to fly at half-mast when required.

Prior to the February 22, 2011, earthquake, a wooden flagpole was attached to the old Sumner Community Centre building.

However, the city council says a new flagpole would not only cost thousands – but it may not fit with the appearance of the new centre.

The issue was discussed at a recent Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board meeting.

“Current staff advice is that with the current design and build of the external fabric of the facility, flagpoles would detract from the aesthetics of the building,” the minutes of the meeting noted.

Temporary flagpoles were installed for the Anzac Day service this year – the first at the new centre.

Staff are looking at other options in Sumner. Sumner/Redcliffs RSA secretary Robert Dun said it is waiting to hear back from the city council.