Consented hotel development on the market in mortgagee sale

The land and consented building plans for a seven-storey hotel, retail and residential complex in the central city are for sale under instruction from the property’s mortgagee.

The property at 818 Colombo St is a flat 1019 sq m site with 25m frontage onto the street.

The city council granted building consent in February 2016 for the construction of a seven-level hotel, retail and apartment development on the site.

The rectangular-shaped location is consented for:

•475 sq m of street-level retail space housing shops, cafes, a reception area for the serviced apartments above, and 19 car parking spaces, some of which will be provided in a dual stacker system.

•2336 sq m of studio and one-bedroom serviced apartments spread over four levels.

•Six two-storey apartments on the top two floors, totaling 838 sq m.

The land and consented building plans are being jointly marketed for sale by tender by Bayleys Auckland and Bayleys Canterbury, with tenders closing at 4pm today.

Salesmen Mike Adams and Justin Haley said the city council consent allowed for a 5.8m height extension to the central city mixed use zone plans allowing it to be 28m high.

The residential units within the top two storeys of the tower are planned to be set back from the edge of the lower levels allowing for the creation of balconies and decked areas

and addressing any concerns

of shadowing onto Colombo

St.

The site originally housed the New Albion Tavern, which was knocked down for a new bar Baileys 818. That five-storey building was then damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake and demolished. The consented plans show the new building is shaped in a horse-shoe design with a controlled one-way vehicular laneway running along the middle, with retail tenancies on one side and hotel reception areas and the apartment lift on the other.

Mr Haley said the property was designed and configured to straddle both the business and leisure guest sectors with the new Convention Centre being the catalyst for attracting a growing number of activities, events, exhibitions and conferences.

The plans showed minimal food service operations for the site because travellers usually had business-related dinners, and visitors were more likely to explore other attractions nearby, he said.

Mr Haley said the development would be different to others nearby.

Latest tourism statistics from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for the year ending in March show strong performances across the matrices measuring Canterbury’s commercial accommodation sector.

It showed the total number of guest nights in the region rose 21.2 per cent and the overall occupancy rate in Canterbury accommodation establishments rose from 50.4 per cent to 55.5 per cent.

The figures show hotels in Christchurch had an average occupancy rate of 84.83 per cent in March, with guests staying an average of 1.62 days.

Bayleys’ director of hotels and tourism Nick Thompson said as the business district continued to regenerate, more domestic travel and visitor business would be lured back.

“Before the quakes there were some 3900 three to five star branded hotel rooms in Christchurch. Post the quake that number plummeted to less than 1000.

“Now it’s back up to an inventory of 2300 rooms, with an additional 800 planned to come on line in the next 18 months. That’s still at an inventory lower than before the quakes so there is still plenty of capacity in the market.”

He said there had been a hole, and this Colombo St development would fill that.