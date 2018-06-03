Congested Brougham St to be less noisy

Busy Brougham St will get a makeover to make it less noisy for residents.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has included a plan for $10 million noise improvements along parts of State Highways 76 Brougham St and 74 Dyers Rd westbound in its draft investment proposal

It comes as a $20 million corridor improvement for Brougham St has also been included in a bid to reduce congestion.

There are about 40,000 vehicles that use the SH76 thoroughfare between the Southern Motorway and Lyttelton Port, including 5000 heavy vehicles.

“Noise mitigation in the programme will comprise low-noise road surfaces or noise walls. The details of the mitigation will be decided following detailed investigation and design for each site. For sites in Christchurch the mitigation is likely to comprise low-noise surfacing rather than noise walls,” an NZTA spokesperson said.

Low-noise surfacing involves a special type of asphalt that reduces the noise of vehicles travelling over it.

But the work is also intended to support “environmental outcomes” along heavy transport corridors such as Brougham St and Dyers Rd as part of the Government Policy Statement on land transport by reducing emissions.

“Noise mitigation by low-noise surfaces or noise walls reduce people’s (residents, nearby businesses) exposure to noise and reduce adverse health effects,” the spokesperson said.

SH74 and 76 were the only roads in Canterbury identified as suitable for noise barriers.

The exact locations of the noise mitigation will not be confirmed until “further analysis” of the areas are complete.

The work is part of a new nationwide highway noise mitigation project run by NZTA, the spokesperson said.

“A programme business case is being prepared to seek approval for funding from the board of the NZTA.