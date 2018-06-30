Colourful display by Ilam kids

More than 500 artworks were on display at Ilam School as part of their biennial Art Extravaganza.

Ilam School art teacher Julia Hinman said every pupil at the school, from new entrants to year 6, entered at least one piece of artwork for the event, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The art on display were the pupils’ favourite picks from class work done this year.

The pupils’ displays were “stunning”, Mrs Hinman said.

“It is such a thrill to see the whole school’s work in the one room. The creativity, colour, techniques and learning that is in each piece is outstanding.”

Pupils enjoyed seeing their work on display, she said.

“The children get such a sense of pride and belonging when they see their work displayed. Students are able to discuss and appreciate [their] artworks and others’ work,” Mrs Hinman said.

The children experienced an environment where they could step into a real-life artist’s shoes, she said.

The extravaganza was launched in 2016 and this was the second time the school has held the event.