Coastal Spirit defender lands Houston scholarship

Coastal Spirit defender Emma Clarke will test her skills in the top-flight of American college football when she takes up a scholarship at the University of Houston next month.

The talented defender and former New Zealand under-19 and under-20 player represented her country at the Oceania championships last year and has created a compelling case for a scholarship with dedication to both her sport and studies.

The former St Margaret’s College player started playing the game at the age of nine and has made Canterbury age-group teams every year since the age of 12.

From next month, she will play for the Houston Cougars. “I’ve always enjoyed the team aspect of football and playing alongside friends. That’s what’s kept me in it,” she said.

A normal week last year saw Clarke training with her club team, her school team, the Canterbury men’s football team, at the gym, at pre-season training with the Canterbury women’s team, a game on Saturday and then a social game of futsal on Sunday – not to mention homework.

The 18-year-old said the prospect of playing in the United States, one of the powerhouse countries in the women’s game, is what drew her to the opportunity. “The scholarship wasn’t something that has been a long-term dream, but I’ve had teammates earn one and I know the quality will be a big step up there,” she said. Her new coach at Houston, Diego Bocanegra, praised Clarke’s football IQ when he announced her signing.

“Emma is an accomplished defender with youth international experience,” said Bocanegra. “She has the rare combination of total athleticism, deft touch and great understanding of the game,” he said.

“Her presence on the back

line will give us multiple

options of how we can line up tactically. She will help to

anchor the back line defensively, as well as allowing us to attack more through our defenders,” he said.

Clarke’s rise through the ranks has been mirrored alongside friend and Coastal Spirit defender, Rebecca Lake. The duo both made the New Zealand under-19 squad together last year. “We are good friends, and having played so much together over the years, I think that’s helped to push us toward our goals.”

Clarke will study engineering at the University of Houston. She has been able to maintain her fitness by playing with Coastal Spirit in the women’s Mainland Premier League but will be going straight into the US season when she lands in Houston.