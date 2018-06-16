City’s first mayor was an accused wife-beater

William ‘Cabbage’ Wilson was a fraudster and an accused wife-beater – and 150 years ago, he was elected as the city’s first mayor.

Monday marked the anniversary of the day the city became a full municipality.

On June 10, 1868, the now city council formally acknowledged the Governor’s proclamation of Christchurch as a borough under the provisions of the 1867 Municipal Corporations Act.

At that meeting, nurseryman and prominent landowner Mr Wilson, whose nickname was Cabbage due to his hat made of cabbage leaves, became the first mayor.

Before that, the town council only had a chairman since

1862.

But Mr Wilson fell from grace when he was convicted of fraud. His wife Elizabeth Williams then sought a protection order from him after alleging he beat her.

After they split, Mr Wilson tried to break into her house and threatened to murder her brother.

Mr Wilson did manage to get re-elected to council 10 years later causing uproar among five city councillors who resigned in protest.

Last year the Government took ownership of a strip of land once owned by Mr Wilson that runs between 130 and 132 Lichfield St, near Smash Palace, because it was unable to find a beneficiary.

Since Mr Wilson, there have been 45 other mayors.

Garry Moore, who was mayor from 1998-2007, said a lot had changed.

“Well I’ve found it interesting, when you look at Cabbage Wilson, he had the nursery that supplied quite a lot of the trees that were supplied around Christchurch. In those days, the whole of society had conflicts of interest.”

Mr Moore said he and son Johnny Moore, who owns Smash Palace, wanted to call it Cabbage Wilson’s instead because of the strip of land nearby.

But when they found out about Mr Wilson’s past they decided against it.

Mr Moore said the South Island needed to act more as one, similar to what it used to be like when there were councils were regional.

“If I were to look at the next 150 years, unless the South Island starts thinking as an island, we will be completely overshadowed by Auckland.”