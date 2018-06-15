City council going all ‘positive’

Haven’t paid your rates? Got an annoying rooster? Or a parking ticket you forgot you had?

Don’t worry, you won’t be getting a nasty phone call or letter from the city council after it rolls out its new “look and feel” – which is all about being positive.

A new colour palette, branding, signage, tone of voice campaign and training is being developed to bring together a consistent voice from the city council.

“The new brand is an opportunity to respond to feedback from Christchurch residents around being more approachable, people focused, collaborative and easy to deal with,” chief executive Karleen Edwards said.

General manager strategy and transformation Brendan Anstiss said it is updating the way staff and the city council body communicates with the public.

“This project also looks at the way we write letters to residents and the language we use on other material – this is our tone of voice. We want to be helpful and positive,” he said.

City council staff have been working with teams throughout the organisation on the tone of voice to make sure communications and messages are easy to understand, and the city council is easy to deal with.

But the makeover also includes consistent signage, fonts and a colour palette across facilities like the recently opened Taiora: QE II Recreation and Sport Centre.

New signage has also been developed for the central library Tūranga and the Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub.

“This is about us having a sharper focus on positive language and imagery – across all of our ‘touch points’ with residents,” he said.

Mr Anstiss said the goal is to become “more citizen-focused.”

“It is being developed internally, with staff providing our colour palette, font and guidance to project architects to ensure consistency,” he said.

“This is not a re-brand, the council’s logo is unchanged,” Mr Anstiss said.

