City council fast-tracks spending on water supply and stadium

Getting chlorine out of the city’s water as seen the city council fast-track funding.

The city council today endorsed it’s 10 year budget. It will formally be adopted on Tuesday.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said spending on the water supply had been a priority in order to get chlorine out of it, after a back lash from residents.

“We have fast-tracked spending on our water supply so that we can do all the work necessary to ensure we have safe, secure and unchlorinated water and we are investing heavily in our wastewater network and our roads,” she said.

The central city stadium has also been fast-tracked.

“We have also agreed to bring forward by two years the Council’s capital contribution towards the new stadium, which is capped at $253 million. We need a fit-for-purpose stadium that can attract major sporting fixtures, events and visitors to our city,” said Ms Dalziel.

Roads also got the nod, with repairs on damaged road prioritised.

“We heard very clearly during the Long Term Plan hearings that people want the roads repaired faster so we have re-phased our transport programme so we can fix the roads and footpaths that are in the worst condition sooner,” said Ms Dalziel.

“We have also provided additional funding to address road safety issues around the city.

Some cycle-ways have also been fast-tracked.

“Submitters also told us they want us to continue with the Major Cycleways Programme so today we have agreed to bring forward work on sections of the Quarryman’s Trail and Nor’West Arc cycle routes. These two routes go past a number of schools and so fast-tracking them will mean kids can ride safely and confidently to their schools.

“We also agreed to bring forward by one year funding for the second section of the Heathcote Expressway due to the safety issues on Port Hills Road,” she said.

“We have also prioritised work to reduce the flood risk in vulnerable areas of the city, particularly around the Heathcote, because we resoundingly heard that this is what the community wants,’’ said Ms Dalziel.

There is a short-term funding boost for ChristchurchNZ and the Central City Business Association so they can implement their strategic plans.

Money has also been provided to extend, for a limited time, the one-hour free parking offer in Council-owned central city parking buildings, and to progressively develop Cathedral Square.

When the city council meets on Tuesday it will formally adopt the Long Term Plan and strike rates. The average rate rise will be 5.5 per cent from 1 July. That increase excludes the $6.52 per annum that each property will pay to fund the Special Heritage (Cathedral) Grant for ChristChurch Cathedral, which the city council agreed to in December last year.