Church Bay retail development a step closer

Consent for a retail development in Church Bay is unlikely to be publicly notified.

Spence Developments lodged a resource consent application last month to build a supermarket and car park, cafe, small cinema and four shops at 139-143 Marine Drive.

City council head of resource consents John Higgins said no decision had been reached as to how the application would be processed but “public notification would seem unlikely” because the site is zoned for commercial use. However, it was still possible limited notification would take place with affected properties in the area, he said.

Church Bay Neighbourhood Association secretary Pat Pritchett said she didn’t see the need for public notification. “I think people feel they’ve had a say,” she said.

An application was to be made late last year but consultation with city council staff and the Church Bay and Diamond Harbour communities forced a rethink of the original plans.

Residents’ concerns centred on the appearance of the buildings and the entry points to the car park.

“CBNA appreciate that Spence Developments gave the community the opportunity for input. The changes to the appearance, landscape and layout for these facilities has gone a long way to achieving community expectations,” said Mrs Pritchett.

The revised plans show the building now has cedar board panels along the western facade and metal louvres above the supermarket entrance.

The south-eastern car park has been pushed back from the boundary by 5.5m, bollards proposed for restricting access outside opening hours and a revised landscape plan features a row of pohutukawa trees along with beech, lancewood and flax.

And car parking spaces now number 103 – less than the 111 originally proposed.

Diamond Harbour Community Association chairman Richard Suggate said given the scale of the development and the amount of feedback it had generated, it “would be helpful” if it was publicly notified.

The developers may put a self-service petrol station in the forecourt of the existing store at 141 Marine Drive, but that isn’t part of the current consent.

Fact Box:

• Total land area: 8,311sqm

• Gross floor area for the supermarket, shops and cafe/cinema: 1634sqm

•1720sqm of landscaped lawns/gardens

• Proposed supermarket opening hours: 7am-8pm weekdays, 8am-6pm weekends.

• Proposed cinema opening hours: 8am-11pm, cafe 8am-10pm.

• Diamond Harbour ‘On the Spot’ proprietors James Grant and Laura Palmer will operate the supermarket.