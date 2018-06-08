Christchurch swimmers set to take on Yangtze River

Two Christchurch teenagers will leave the relative comfort of their training pools next month to battle 3000 swimmers in the world’s third longest river.

Quinton Hurley and Ruby Wagenvoord will represent the city in the 44th Wuhan International Yangtze River Crossing Festival in Wuhan, China, on July 16.

The two 17-year-olds will navigate the 1800m course with an international field of swimmers who will compete for a $US20,000 first prize, $8000 second prize and $5000 third prize for both the men’s and women’s races.

The Yangtze River is the longest river in Asia at 6380km, and is still seen as a major trading route for China.

The swimming competition commemorates China’s former leader Mao Zedong, who swam across the Yangtze River at Wuhan on July 16, 1966, aged 73.

Wuhan is the capital city of central China’s Hubei Province, and Christchurch’s sister city.

The fully-funded opportunity came from a collaborative effort between ChristchurchNZ, the Wuhan Foreign Affairs Office and Swimming Canterbury West Coast.

To be eligible for initial selection, swimmers had to be Christchurch-based, have met the 400m qualifying standard and be over the age of 15.

For Wagenvoord, the opportunity will be unique. “It’s certainly exciting and something that is totally different for me to have such a culturally diverse experience’ she said.

A keen breaststroke and freestyle exponent, Wagenvoord has been swimming since she was three and competing for AquaGym since she was 11.

She has previously won six gold medals at the New Zealand secondary school championships and a silver.

She has also been on the podium at the New Zealand age-group and short-course championships.

She said if she won any prize money, she would likely spend it on her future studies.

Hurley, who competes for the Jasi club, has always been an avid long-distance swimmer.

He has competed in both the 400m, 800m and 1500m, and will represent New Zealand at the Oceania championships in Papua New Guinea from June 25-30.

A river swim like this is certainly outside of Hurley’s comfort zone and he hasn’t considered what he might do if he won some prize money.

“It’ll take some getting used too swimming in a flowing river with that many people,” he said.

“I’ve done some open water events in Taupo but to be battling currents and the flow of such a big river will be something new.”

Hurley is having eight pool sessions and two gym sessions a week as he prepares. He’s not only working towards China, but potential qualification for the Youth Olympics in Argentina in October.

It is the first time anyone from Christchurch has been invited to take part in the festival.

Said ChristchurchNZ market project manager Karen Haig: “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with Wuhan and we think we have two excellent representatives who will showcase Christchurch very well internationally.”