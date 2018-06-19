Christchurch Airport’s 100 per cent electric vehicle goal

Christchurch Airport is the first business in the South Island to sign up to a global initiative, EV100, transitioning its vehicle fleet to 100 per cent electric.

Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns said the move will strengthen the its efforts to become more sustainable.

“We are continually looking at our operations and challenging ourselves to become greener. Energy use is a key focus for us, we have cut the terminal’s energy use by 20 per cent since 2013. With the transport sector the fastest- growing contributor to climate change, transitioning our vehicle fleet to electric is a sensible next step.”

The airport already has eight electric vehicles so its fleet is currently 40 per cent electric. It also hosts Yoogo an EV sharing scheme for community use.

EV100 is an initiative of The Climate Group, an international not-for-profit based in London, New Delhi and New York, with the mission of accelerating climate action. EV100 members commit to becoming 100 per cent electric by 2030.

The Climate Group’s chief executive Helen Clarkson has congratulated Christchurch Airport.

“With 6.5 million people visiting the terminal every year, the airport has an opportunity to make electric vehicles a more familiar sight in New Zealand, while demonstrating to airports around the world how it’s done.”

Malcolm Johns said the airport challenges other businesses to make the commitment to EVs.

“The South Island has a unique and spectacular environment and we all need to do our bit to preserve it for future generations. Our team is delighted to be part of EV100 and takes great pride in doing what we can to look after our place in the world.”