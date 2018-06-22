Chatham Cup rivalry ignites

There will only be room for one Christchurch club in the Chatham Cup after Saturday when rivals Coastal Spirit and Cashmere Technical clash.

Tech have claimed their fifth Mainland Premier League title in eight years and will come into the match as favourites.

However, Coastal are in a rich vein of form, scoring goals for fun. On Tuesday evening, they defeated Halswell United 6-0. They also went unbeaten in their final five MPL matches, including four victories, and kept four clean sheet, conceding just one goal and scoring 15.

The run of form has given Coastal manager Ekow Quainoo hope his side can finally get one over Tech in the cup. “It’s definitely the biggest game in my career, mainly because we have a real chance of winning this game,” said Quainoo.

Tech won the cup back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, but no Christchurch club has won a title since. Quainoo believes Tech still have the class to win the cup, meaning his side will need to be on their game if they hope to get a result.

“The thing that makes Tech so hard to beat is they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time,” said Quainoo. “Even when you throw new things at them it doesn’t take them long to figure it out.”

•The round of 16 match kicks off on Saturday, 2pm, at Cuthberts Green.