Centurions keep Coastal in good spirit

There’s no shortage of experience or leadership in the Coastal Spirit football team.

Five of their players have amassed more than 600 games combined for the team, which currently sits second on the Mainland Premier League ladder.

Louie Bush, Ash Welbourn, Tristan Nicol, Connor Lidstone and Anthony Jones all said they’re good mates and that’s the secret to the success of the club.

“The environment, the supporters and the guys behind the scenes have been very consistent throughout the 11 seasons of Coastal,” Nicol said.

Lidstone was part of the club’s junior ranks and enjoyed the atmosphere and welcoming attitude.

The senior players won back the Hurley Shield, the MPL equivalent of rugby’s Ranfurly Shield, from Ferrymead Bays in a 1-0 victory this month.

The aim now is to hold onto it for the remainder of the season.

“There’s a lot of positivity in the club,” Jones said. “You go down to the juniors and there’s an optimism here,” Jones said.

He said the reason all five get on so well is they all play for the greater good of the club.

“We are all friends and we enjoy playing with each other. Yes, we’ve all probably earned the right to have our say from time to time, but there’s no egos here.”

Nicol said the success of the team was down to a mix between youth and experience and the stability of the coaching staff.

“Now that we have qualified for the South Island tournament later in the season, I think we have a squad which is able to make a real impact in the debut year,” he said.