Central Plains water scheme possible ‘back up’ for township water supply

Sheffield and Waddington’s water supply could be connected to the Central Plains Water irrigation scheme.

The district council is considering using the CPW scheme as a “back-up” source for the Sheffield­-Waddington water supply.

But district council asset manager Murray Washington said there is no immediate intention to change the water source.

“The opportunity arose for council to have the future ability to source water from the CPW scheme, given the close proximity of new infrastructure,” he said.

The scheme’s main reservoir is located off West Coast Rd near Springfield.

“This could be used as an emergency back-up supply or to future proof the township should the current supply become inadequate to support future town growth,” Mr Washington said.

It comes as the district council plans to permanently chlorinate the supply either next month or in August.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Neville Croy said if the water supply becomes inadequate it could mean the water table is dropping or there are too many people using it. He said the water supply was only designed to support people in Sheffield and Waddington, but the district council had extended it for residents further afield. Mr Croy said, at the moment, the townships have “good well water” and he opposes its permanent chlorination.

If in the future, the district council uses irrigation water from the scheme, the water will need additional treatment before it can be used, Mr Washington said. The water will need filtration and UV treatment, which is currently being designed.

A pipeline is also in place from the scheme, stopping just short of the water treatment plant to enable a physical connection to the supply in the future.

District councillor John Morten said if the move guarantees or helps secure a reliable water source, it would be “a good thing”.

But he said it will have to go through the normal high standard of water treatment to ensure the community is delivered safe water.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you supportive of the Sheffield­-Waddington water supply being connected to the Central Plains Water scheme? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi