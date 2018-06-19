Cattle cut from iconic A and P show to combat M Bovis

Cattle disease mycoplasma bovis will affect a major A and P show this season.

The Ellesmere A and P Show in Leeston in October has dropped cattle from its programme and other shows may follow suit.

The Canterbury A and P Association, which runs one of the region’s largest agricultural shows, will be discussing the issue this week.

In March, the Government signed off culling thousands of cows in a bid to eradicate the disease.

It comes as a public meeting was scheduled to be held in Darfield yesterday as part of a nationwide tour. Dairy New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries were to discuss the disease.

Ellesmere A & P Show president Trevor Hobson said the disease is present in Selwyn and it cannot risk spreading it any further.

He said its cattle sub-committee met to discuss the issue.

He said when the announcement was made to eradicate the disease, the sub-committee made the decision to drop cattle from its programme.

The committee has not yet received a lot of feedback from the public.

“It was a common­sense decision. There will be no backlash from it. It is disappointing to see it happen but it was the sensible decision to make,” Mr Hobson said.

He was uncertain as to how long it would be until the show would accept cattle entries again.

“The risk is too great to be warranted at the moment . . . it is just not safe to have cattle mixed together in case they have got this,” Mr Hobson said.

As of last week, the current number of active infected properties with mycoplasma bovis in Canterbury was 14, a MPI report said.

Canterbury A & P Show president Tim Black said it has spoken to exhibitors and they are happy with the status quo.

“At this stage, we are still looking at running a cattle competition,” he said.

District councillor Pat McEvedy said if the move helped eradicate the disease, it was the best thing to do.

“It’s very disappointing that they have to do that but if that’s the best answer for the industry, then that’s the best answer,” he said.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you agree with the Ellesmere A & P Show’s decision to cut cattle from its programme this year? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi