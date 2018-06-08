Cashmere High steps up to win exchange

Cashmere High School won their annual sports exchange with Nelson’s Waimea College on home turf.

Cashmere won the five match exchange 4-1, reclaiming the inter-school shield they lost last year.

Cashmere won the boys basketball 80-56, the boys football 4-1, the girls football 5-3, and the senior netball 40-37.

Waimea won the girls basketball 82-58.

Cashmere sports director Michael Jones said the event with Waimea was the school’s only sports exchange and they were thrilled to win it given the history.

“There was some really close fought games, but both football and basketball is pretty strong for us at the moment,” he said.

Cashmere’s boys first XI football team is currently unbeaten after four rounds of the Christchurch secondary schools’ competition, having won all four of their games.

This exchange was first contested in 1959 and went until 1970 before stopping for the next 40 years. It was started again in 2013.

Mr Jones said the fixture was always highly anticipated and he hoped it continued for many years.

“It’s great that we were able to restart this after a hiatus,” he said. “It provides both schools with an opportunity to play opposition they wouldn’t normally play.

“With secondary school tournament weeks becoming a focus, it’s really great that both schools embrace this and give the students a chance to travel and play,” he said.

The fixture is likely to be played in Nelson next year.