Call for action on Godley House site

A project manager could help decide the future of the former Godley House site in Diamond Harbour.

That’s the message from Diamond Harbour Community Association chairman Richard Suggate following a meeting with city council staff last week.

The historic building was built in 1880 and used as a hotel, restaurant and conference centre from 1911 until the September 4, 2010, earthquake.

It suffered substantial damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake and was subsequently demolished.

Since then the grounds have been used for outdoor concerts and other events.

Mr Suggate said the community had been proposing ideas for the site since 2012 but not had any response from the city council.

The issue was subsequently put aside while the Diamond Harbour Village Plan was being developed.

“I’ve said we need someone to engage with us as to what we can put there. It’s a key site for the community and there’s a definite loss of facility.”

He said the Dark Star Cafe adjacent to the site, which opened in December 2016, was on a temporary lease in a temporary building.

“We need some permanent solutions and the best way is to assign a (city council) staff member and for that person to look at the ideas the community has for the site and then look at how that might be achieved either by the city council building something and leasing it out or a kind of public/private partnership.”

A permanent cafe building along with an indoor/outdoor performance space and shifting the library from its current location beneath the community hall were all ideas that had been raised by residents, Mr Suggate said.

He’s asked the city council to engage a staff member to talk to the community and put together a plan that can be considered by the Banks Peninsula Community Board.